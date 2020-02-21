Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.85 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $16,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,952,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 239,291 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 811,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $30,212.92. Insiders acquired a total of 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

