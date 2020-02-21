Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.25 Million Stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Capri worth $17,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRI stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

