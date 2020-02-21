Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.78 Million Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.94% of Badger Meter worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $287,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,669. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

