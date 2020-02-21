Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 137,715 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 170.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $18,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.88. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.00%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.67 per share, with a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

