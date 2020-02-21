Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $18,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.45. The company had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,760. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $123.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

