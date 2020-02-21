Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Evertec worth $17,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,955,000 after acquiring an additional 158,378 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after buying an additional 62,159 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 694.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after buying an additional 409,316 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Evertec by 14.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Evertec by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

EVTC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.92. 29,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,189. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.73. Evertec Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

In other Evertec news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

