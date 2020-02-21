ProPhotonix (LON:PPIX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of ProPhotonix Ltd (LON:PPIX) dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 766% from the average daily volume of 11,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.01.

ProPhotonix Company Profile (LON:PPIX)

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, LED's and Laser & Diodes. It offers COBRA Cure FX series of (UV) LED curing systems for UV curing of inks, coatings, and adhesives; COBRA series LED line light products for line scan and Web inspection; LOTUS LED line lights with integrated intensity control designed for machine vision applications; and SpecBright LED line lights for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and end users.

