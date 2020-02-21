ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 184.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

Shares of PSQ opened at $22.25 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

