ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

