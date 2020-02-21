Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PVCT) were up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 438,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 299,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.81.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs based on halogenated xanthenes for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drug candidates include PV-10, which is in Phase III study for cutaneous melanoma; completed Phase II study for metastatic melanoma; completed Phase I study for liver and breast cancers; and phase 1b/2 study for pembrolizumab.

