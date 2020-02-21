PUBLYTO Token Price Up 59.1% This Week (PUB)

PUBLYTO Token (CURRENCY:PUB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, PUBLYTO Token has traded up 59.1% against the dollar. PUBLYTO Token has a total market cap of $252,868.00 and approximately $6,971.00 worth of PUBLYTO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLYTO Token token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Chaince.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.96 or 0.02977543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00231876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00143587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PUBLYTO Token

PUBLYTO Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,497,764,594 tokens. PUBLYTO Token’s official message board is medium.com/publyto . The official website for PUBLYTO Token is publyto.com . PUBLYTO Token’s official Twitter account is @publyto

Buying and Selling PUBLYTO Token

