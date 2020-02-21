PWR (ASX:PWH) Shares Down 1.8%

PWR Holdings Ltd (ASX:PWH)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$4.78 ($3.39) and last traded at A$4.79 ($3.40), approximately 109,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.88 ($3.46).

The company has a market capitalization of $479.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of A$4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

About PWR (ASX:PWH)

PWR Holdings Limited designs, engineers, produces, tests, validates, and sells customized aluminum cooling products and solutions in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products and C&R Racing. The company offers radiators, such as car radiators and radiator cores; and air to air, air to ice, and liquid to air intercoolers, as well as aero 2 universal cast tanks, intercooler kits, and air to air intercooler cores.

