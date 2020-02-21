Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Air Canada Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.33.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$44.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$30.86 and a 12 month high of C$52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.51.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$469,245.46. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.17, for a total transaction of C$107,665.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,511.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,005 shares of company stock valued at $946,314.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

