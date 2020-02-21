Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Cut by Oppenheimer

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Baudax Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.95). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baudax Bio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

BXRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baudax Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of BXRX opened at $8.00 on Friday. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94.

