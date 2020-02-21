Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake Sells 14,650 Shares

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,277,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,644,968.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of QTWO traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.12. 1,539,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,900. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average of $81.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Q2 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Q2 by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

