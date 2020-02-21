Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells $632,997.75 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $632,997.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Noel Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $1,191,150.00.

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,900. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.19. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTWO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Q2 in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Q2 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Q2 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Q2 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

