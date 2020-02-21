Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Athene Holding Ltd Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Athene in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. SunTrust Banks has a “Positive” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

NYSE:ATH opened at $49.75 on Friday. Athene has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,521,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Portland Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $57,163,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,206,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $25,937,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter valued at $25,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

