Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Cedar Fair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.59. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.36. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 123.84%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

