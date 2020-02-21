QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QADA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti upped their price objective on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. QAD has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.11 and a beta of 1.04.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,276,945 shares in the company, valued at $230,527,335.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $146,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,418,095 shares in the company, valued at $215,028,683.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,569 shares of company stock worth $2,373,301 over the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in QAD during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in QAD by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in QAD by 19.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in QAD by 1,275.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 132,738 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QAD during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

