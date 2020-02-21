Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.39. Qudian shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 18,495,096 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, CICC Research cut Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $718.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qudian Inc – will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

