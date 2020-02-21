Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,070 ($27.23)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rathbone Brothers to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,451.80 ($32.25).

Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 1,990 ($26.18) on Monday. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 1,938 ($25.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,024.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,148.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 45 ($0.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 1.47%.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

