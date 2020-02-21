Raymond James Analysts Give Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) a C$0.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$0.50 price objective on Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Bonavista Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of C$0.86.

Shares of TSE:BNP opened at C$0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88. Bonavista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of $119.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31.

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

