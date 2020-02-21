RealChain (RCT) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, RealChain has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $173,974.00 and approximately $16,910.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RealChain Profile

RealChain is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,244,767 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

