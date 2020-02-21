Reckon Limited (RKN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on March 20th

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.
ASX:RKN opened at A$0.71 ($0.50) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.71. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 million and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.43. Reckon has a twelve month low of A$0.51 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of A$0.90 ($0.63).
Reckon Company Profile
Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.