Reckon Limited (RKN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on March 20th

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

ASX:RKN opened at A$0.71 ($0.50) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.71. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 million and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.43. Reckon has a twelve month low of A$0.51 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of A$0.90 ($0.63).

Reckon Company Profile

Reckon Limited provides software solutions for small and medium businesses, larger businesses, accountants, bookkeepers, and lawyers in Australia, the United States, and others. It operates through Business Group, Legal Practice Management Group, and Accountant Practice Management Group segments. The Business Group segment engages in the development, distribution, and support of business accounting and personal wealth management software products, which include Reckon One and Reckon Accounts Hosted cloud software products, Reckon Accounts Business, and Reckon Accounts Personal.

