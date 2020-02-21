Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Hits Market Cap of $3.29 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Coinrail. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $239,546.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Coinrail and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

