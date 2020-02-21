Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.31.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.27% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

