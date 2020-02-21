Renewi (LON:RWI) Shares Up 11.1%

Renewi PLC (LON:RWI) shot up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45.20 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), 5,168,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 242% from the average session volume of 1,510,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.53).

Several research firms have recently commented on RWI. Kepler Capital Markets cut Renewi to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 36 ($0.47) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Renewi in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renewi in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.78.

In other news, insider Toby Woolrych sold 61,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £17,845.15 ($23,474.28). Also, insider Luc Sterckx purchased 100,000 shares of Renewi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($35,516.97).

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

