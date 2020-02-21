Rentberry Hits Market Cap of $96,646.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $96,646.00 and $11,851.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.55 or 0.02956127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00229396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00145908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002764 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

