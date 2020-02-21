Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Trading Down 7.3%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.02 and last traded at $101.12, approximately 1,284,664 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 346,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.14.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis upgraded Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 206.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 16.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,830,000 after purchasing an additional 699,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 512,455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,541,000 after purchasing an additional 302,733 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,178,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,013,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,249.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 126,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

