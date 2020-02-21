Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Trading Down 7.3%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.02 and last traded at $101.12, approximately 1,284,664 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 346,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.14.
RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis upgraded Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 206.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 16.03.
Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.
