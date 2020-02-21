Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.03. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 137,234 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,907 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 170,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

