Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for QuinStreet (QNST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) in the last few weeks:

2/13/2020 – QuinStreet was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2020 – QuinStreet had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – QuinStreet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2020 – QuinStreet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – QuinStreet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

1/15/2020 – QuinStreet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

1/11/2020 – QuinStreet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – QuinStreet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

1/3/2020 – QuinStreet was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/1/2020 – QuinStreet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. QuinStreet Inc has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Get QuinStreet Inc alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $314,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,996.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $34,833.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,077.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 236,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Red Cedar Management LP increased its position in QuinStreet by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in QuinStreet by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in QuinStreet by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.