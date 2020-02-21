Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 870 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,863 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.06% of Signature Bank worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,511,000 after purchasing an additional 688,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.47. 267,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.52. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $111.91 and a 1-year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

