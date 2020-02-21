Respiri Limited (ASX:RSH) Insider Marjan Mikel Buys 235,294 Shares of Stock

Respiri Limited (ASX:RSH) insider Marjan Mikel acquired 235,294 shares of Respiri stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,999.99 ($14,184.39).

Respiri stock remained flat at $A$0.08 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday. 682,970 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 million and a PE ratio of -4.71.

Respiri Company Profile

Respiri Limited, a health technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes, medical devices in Australia and Israel. The company produces and sells mobile health applications. Its products include Wheezo, a mobile app, which has asthma management diary, medication usage and reminders, and symptoms and triggers to help asthma sufferers; Wholter, a device for home ambulatory recording of nocturnal wheeze and cough; and AirSonea, a digital stethoscope that is paired to a smartphone app to record breathing sounds accurately.

