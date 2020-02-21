Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.31. 1,347,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.