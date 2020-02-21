Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.09-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.09-1.13 EPS.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $16.82. 1,392,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

ROIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

