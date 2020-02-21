Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Retail Properties of America updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.04-1.08 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.04-1.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

RPAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

