Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.05. 3,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 113.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.16%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

