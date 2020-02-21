Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,255 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Guidewire Software worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Shares of GWRE traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11,995,500.00, a PEG ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $2,663,909.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,249,188 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

