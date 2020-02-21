Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,782 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Commercial Metals worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Shares of CMC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,907. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $24.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

