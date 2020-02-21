Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,808,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,354,000 after buying an additional 48,056 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,579,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,425.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,689 shares of company stock worth $4,521,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of AMN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.89. The stock had a trading volume of 80,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

