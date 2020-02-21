Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Quanta Services worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 60.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

