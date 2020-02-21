Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 26,230 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Crocs worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.96. 203,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -112.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

