Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,336 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of ON Semiconductor worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 953.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 706,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,247,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. 4,013,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,313,174. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.