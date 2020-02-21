Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 8,239 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Radian Group worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Radian Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,225,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 437,975 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,557,000 after buying an additional 280,045 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,912,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 229,979 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. 74,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 44.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point set a $33.50 price target on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

