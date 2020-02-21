Rifco (CVE:RFC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.17. Rifco shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 10,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.14, a quick ratio of 24.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 673.73.

Get Rifco alerts:

Rifco (CVE:RFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Rifco Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Rifco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rifco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.