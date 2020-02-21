Rifco (CVE:RFC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.17. Rifco shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 10,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.14, a quick ratio of 24.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 673.73.

Rifco (CVE:RFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Rifco Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rifco (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Rifco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rifco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.