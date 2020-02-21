RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0609 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

RFFC remained flat at $$36.78 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $36.96.

