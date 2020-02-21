RKL Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,185,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,362,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1,401.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

