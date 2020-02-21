Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 45,400 Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Meta Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 453.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 640.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $39.59. 10,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,324. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. Research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $312,557.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $959,489 over the last 90 days. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

