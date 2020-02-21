Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $906,000 in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aqua America by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,786 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,297,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,449,000 after buying an additional 81,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,248,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,027,000 after buying an additional 1,723,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,538,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,222,000 after buying an additional 156,530 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,488,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,627,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Aqua America stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 895,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. Aqua America Inc has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

