Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 8,011 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 193,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

